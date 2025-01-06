Tennis season’s first Grand Slam – the Australian Open 2025 main draw will start from January 12. Termed as ‘Happy Slam’ the tennis extravaganza will have multiple stars aiming for a positive start to the new season. The Australian Open 2025 qualifiers have already started from January 6. Many main draw players and title contenders including Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and defending champion Jannik Sinner started practice at Melbourne Park. Check out the pictures below. Australia Open 2025: Injury Scare for Naomi Osaka Ahead of Grand Slam Event.

Star Players at Australian Open 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

