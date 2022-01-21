Naomi Osaka who was looking to sail through the third round of the Australian Open 2022 women's singles has lost to Amanda Anisimova. The Japanese tennis star lost 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Giant slayer ⚔️ 🇺🇸 @AnisimovaAmanda knocks out defending champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 7-6[5] to advance to the fourth round of the #AO2022.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4FkZhER6hy — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2022

