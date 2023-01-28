A heavy-weight clash awaits us in Melbourne as Elena Rybakina will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Women's Singles in the Australian Open 2023 on January 28, Saturday. The game will begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023. The Australian Open 2023 final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Sania Mirza Bids Adieu to Grand Slam Career As Runner-Up in Australian Open 2023.

Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

✌️ terrific tennis players, ☝️ big 🏆 to win 😤 First #AusOpen title for #Rybakina or a first-ever Grand Slam for #Sabalenka ❔ Find out today 2 PM IST onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/i6Yf3eYo0A — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 28, 2023

