Rolland Garros' tweet

FINAL BOUND 🎟 In her 52nd major, 🇷🇺 @NastiaPav has secured a maiden final and a return to the top 20 with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/U4Mrz0M2CE — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2021

