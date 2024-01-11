Who said cricketers weren't good with the tennis racquet? Ask Steve Smith, who impressed 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic with his tennis skills at the Australian Open 2024. The Aussie cricket star competed in an exhibition match with Djokovic and the Serbian was super impressed with a shot that Smith played in response to his serve. Djokovic had a jaw-dropping reaction and he applauded Smith after that shot and also bowed down to him from the other end of the court, much to the joy of the fans who enjoyed this special moment. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek Get No 1 Seedings Ahead of Australian Open 2024.

