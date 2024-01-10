Playing true to their rankings, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have been given the respective No. 1 seedings at the Australian Open in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park. Play begins Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night ET) at what will be a scheduled 15-day tournament for the first time. That's because Tennis Australia decided to add an extra day of competition to add some extra breathing room and try to avoid late-night matches by shifting Day 1 from Monday to Sunday. It also gives them a chance to sell more tickets, of course. The women's singles final is Saturday, Jan. 27; the men's singles final is Sunday, Jan. 28. India’s Sumit Nagal Advances to Round Two of Australian Open 2024 Qualifying, Beats Geoffrey Blancaneaux.
Here is a list of the seedings:
Men
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Jannik Sinner
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Alexander Zverev
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Holger Rune
9. Hubert Hurkacz
10. Alex de Minaur
11. Casper Ruud
12. Taylor Fritz
13. Grigor Dimitrov
14. Tommy Paul
15. Karen Khachanov
16. Ben Shelton
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Nicholas Jarry
19. Cameron Norrie
20. Adrian Mannarino
21. Ugo Humbert
22. Francisco Cerundolo
23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
24. Jan-Lennard Struff
25. Lorenzo Musetti
26. Sebastian Baez
27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
28. Tallon Griekspoor
29. Sebastian Korda
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31. Alexander Bublik
32. Jiri Lehecka
Women
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Marketa Vondrousova
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
11. Jelena Ostapenko
12. Zheng Qinwen
13. Liudmila Samsonova
14. Daria Kasatkina
15. Veronika Kudermetova
16. Caroline Garcia
17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Elina Svitolina
20. Magda Linette
21. Donna Vekic
22. Sorana Cirstea
23. Anastasia Potapova
24. Anhelina Kalinina
25. Elise Mertens
26. Jasmine Paolini
27. Emma Navarro
28. Lesia Tsurenko
29. Zhu Lin
30. Wang Xinyu
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Leylah Fernandez.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)