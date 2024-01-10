Playing true to their rankings, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have been given the respective No. 1 seedings at the Australian Open in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park. Play begins Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night ET) at what will be a scheduled 15-day tournament for the first time. That's because Tennis Australia decided to add an extra day of competition to add some extra breathing room and try to avoid late-night matches by shifting Day 1 from Monday to Sunday. It also gives them a chance to sell more tickets, of course. The women's singles final is Saturday, Jan. 27; the men's singles final is Sunday, Jan. 28. India’s Sumit Nagal Advances to Round Two of Australian Open 2024 Qualifying, Beats Geoffrey Blancaneaux.

Here is a list of the seedings:

Men

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Jannik Sinner

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Holger Rune

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Casper Ruud

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Tommy Paul

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Ben Shelton

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Nicholas Jarry

19. Cameron Norrie

20. Adrian Mannarino

21. Ugo Humbert

22. Francisco Cerundolo

23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

24. Jan-Lennard Struff

25. Lorenzo Musetti

26. Sebastian Baez

27. Felix Auger-Aliassime

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Sebastian Korda

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Alexander Bublik

32. Jiri Lehecka

Women

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Barbora Krejcikova

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

11. Jelena Ostapenko

12. Zheng Qinwen

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Daria Kasatkina

15. Veronika Kudermetova

16. Caroline Garcia

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Elina Svitolina

20. Magda Linette

21. Donna Vekic

22. Sorana Cirstea

23. Anastasia Potapova

24. Anhelina Kalinina

25. Elise Mertens

26. Jasmine Paolini

27. Emma Navarro

28. Lesia Tsurenko

29. Zhu Lin

30. Wang Xinyu

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Leylah Fernandez.

