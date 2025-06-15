London, Jun 15 (AP) Madison Keys was stunned in straight sets by 37-year-old qualifier Tatjana Maria in the Queen's Club semifinals.

Maria, a German mother of two, beat Keys 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first career victory in four meetings with the reigning Australian Open champion.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

She is the oldest singles finalist on the WTA Tour since 2020, when Serena Williams won the Auckland Classic at age 38.

“You always have to keep going. You never can stop; it doesn't matter how it goes,” she said. “I love to play tennis, I love this sport, and we live for these special moments."

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egypt's Al Ahly Battle to Scoreless Draw in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Opener.

No. 86 Maria, a former Wimbledon semifinalist, toppled No. 8 Keys, who hit 10 aces but failed to get a break.

Keys, the No. 2 seed, exited with the No. 1, Zheng Qinwen, who lost to No. 8 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Anisimova and Maria last met seven years ago.

“It's incredible to see what she's doing and her family is so cute, seeing her kids coming everywhere,” Aninimova said. “It's really special for her, and it's going to be a great final.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)