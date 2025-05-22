Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic celebrates his 38th birthday today, on May 22, 2025, being born in 1987. The legend who has 99 career titles to his name, a record 24 Grand Slam Single titles, and also stayed the world no. 1 for a record 428 weeks, in 13 different years is sure to have fans all over the world. Novak Djokovic, who has been ruling the tennis courts for decades now received many wishes on social media on the occasion of his 38th birthday. Novak Djokovic Acknowledges ‘Greatness’ of Fellow Countryman Nikola Jokic After NBA Star Sets Regular Season Record (See Post).

'Greatest Of All Time'

24 grand slams 40 Masters 1000 Titles 7 Atp finals titles Olympics gold Triple Career Grand slam Double Career golden masters 428 weeks at no 1 8 year end no 1 finishes 3+ slams in a calendar year 4 times Happy birthday to the greatest of all time Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/sKyXbxRqVc — #269❤️ (@2024Wembley) May 21, 2025

'Unstoppable Force'

Happiest birthday..to the unstoppable force of Serbia.. The 👑 of slams 🫰🫰 Novak Djokovic 🫶💐💐 May his achievements keeps getting bigger and brighter. Stay fit Djo 🌷🌷#HappyBirthday #Djokovic #novak #serbia — chiya (@chiyuuuu5) May 21, 2025

'Champion', 'Humanist'

#Djokovic May 22nd, is a truly wonderful day. Happy birthday to a man, a champion, a humanist a @DjokerNole May every moment be filled with happiness, every second with joy, every minute with a fulfilled wish, every hour filled with good health, every day filled with a smile. pic.twitter.com/3ONOzsvAl9 — Anki (@Anki51901583) May 21, 2025

Happy Birthday

Watching @DjokerNole play on clay & winning the match vs Fucsovics is a treat & the cherry on top is listening to No1e speak French! On to the next round! Idemo!💪🙏❤ It's already May 22 here🇵🇭,1:52 am, so HAPPY BIRTHDAY No1e! Cheers!!! 😘🎂🍾🥂 Djokovic#gonetgenevaopen — #No1efam forever💗🐊🇵🇭 (@mscheers) May 21, 2025

'Great Person'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💐⭐️❤️🎂@DjokerNole Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and laughter. You’re such a great person, and you deserve all the best this year. Enjoy your special day! — Su3ana 🐊🎾🏆🇷🇸 (@su3ana) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)