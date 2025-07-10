Number one seed and favourite to win the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka, will go up against in-form Amanda Anisimova in the semi-final match of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday, July 10. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match will be played at the Centre Court and will start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India, and the live telecast viewing options of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek Beats Liudmila Samsonova to Reach the Wimbledon Semi-Finals for the First Time

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming

Are you ready for it? Centre Court hosts the ladies' singles semi-finals and the Mixed Doubles final 🏆#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2025

