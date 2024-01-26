It’s been a long and arduous road for both players, with Daniil Medvedev surviving two four-set battles and a pair of five-set matches for a total of 16 hours and 15 minutes on court. Alexander Zverev too was twice taken to four and five sets during AO 2024 and has spent 16 hours and 52 minutes on court. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles semifinal will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3,5. Fans can also enjoy Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles Quarterfinal Live Streaming will be available on Sony LIV App. Alexander Zverev Forgets His Dad’s Birthday, Fans Join Him in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ Song During Post-Match Interview at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2024 Semifinal Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)