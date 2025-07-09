Iga Swiatek entered the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in her career as she beat Liudmila Samsonova in a quarter-final showdown on Wednesday, July 9. The Polish tennis star registered a 6-2, 7-5 win over the Russian to make it to the last four stage and now the 24-year-old joins Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Iga Swiatek's best finish at Wimbledon before this was the quarter-finals stage in 2023, where she had suffered a defeat to Elina Svitolina. The 24-year-old is now the fourth active women's player to make it to the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam events, the others being Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka. Wimbledon 2025: World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Gets Past Laura Siegemund To Reach Semifinals.

Iga Swiatek Enters Wimbledon For First Time

Jazda! 🇵🇱 Iga Swiatek defeats Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5 to reach her first #Wimbledon semi-final 👏 pic.twitter.com/AWlIo5Jsbg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2025

