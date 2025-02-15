Iga Swiatek lost her cool and showed her frustration by smashing her racquet during her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the Qatar Open 2025. Jelena Ostapenko pulled off a massive 6-3, 6-1 win over the former world no 1 who was vying for a fourth consecutive title. After going 0-3 down in the second set, emotions boiled over and the Polish tennis star was throwing her racquet on the ground, sending it flying. This caught not just fans off-guard but also Jelena Ostapenko. After defeating Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko will take on Amanda Anisimova in the Qatar Open 2025 final. Jelena Ostapenko Keeps It Perfect Against Iga Swiatek To Reach Qatar Open 2025 Final.

Iga Swiatek Smashes Her Racquet in Frustration

Jelena Ostapenko's reaction to Iga Swiatek throwing her racquet in Doha 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EvIjoEtKBx — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)