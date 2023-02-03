Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan are among the members of Team India, which will take on Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoffs on Friday, February 3. Two matches are lined up for the day, with Yuki Bhambri facing Holger Rune and Sumit Nagal taking on August Holmgren, starting from 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of this contest on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the official YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports. Sania Mirza Bids Adieu to Grand Slam Career As Runner-Up in Australian Open 2023.

India vs Denmark, Davis Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

#TeamIndia will take on Denmark, led by World No. 9 Holger Rune, in the World Group I play-offs of the #DavisCup 🇮🇳🆚🇩🇰 🎾 #INDvDEN 🗓️ Today ⏰ 8:30 PM onwards.. Live Stream here 📲 https://t.co/tJ5QRlmqhd LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/RINBorKSQQ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 3, 2023

