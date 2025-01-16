Defending champion Jannik Sinner will square off against Tristan Schoolkate in the second round of the men's singles match in the Australian Open 2025 on Thursday, January 16. The Jannik Sinner vs Tristan Schoolkate's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena. The Jannik Sinner vs Tristan Schoolkate second-round Australian Open 2025 men's singles match is expected to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Jannik Sinner vs Tristan Schoolkate match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Tristan Schoolkate Australian Open 2025 encounter. Taylor Fritz, Alex De Minaur Reach Third Round of Australian Open 2025 With Convincing Wins.

Jannik Sinner vs Tristan Schoolkate Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

