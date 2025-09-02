Having created a personal milestone by reaching his fourth quarter-final of a Grand Slam in a single calendar year for the first time, former champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the men’s singles quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open 2025 on September 2.

The Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 match will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 10:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz tennis match live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. ‘I’m Not Bad, but You’re the GOAT!’ Alexander Bublik Praises Jannik Sinner After World No 1 Beats Kazakh Tennis Star 6–1,6–1,6–1 in US Open 2025 Round of 16 (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

Order of Play Static Carousel It's QUARTER-FINALS time at @usopen! 🔥 Here are the matches to watch out for 😍#USOpen2025 Quarter-finals 👉 TUE, 2nd SEP 9 PM on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/7jPNUJXO3l — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2025

