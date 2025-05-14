Lorenzo Musetti will go up against defending champion Alexander Zverev in a men's singles quarter-final in the Italian Open 2025 on May 15. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Zverev match is set to be played at the Centre Court at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Zverev live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. There is, however, an online viewing option as the Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexander Zverev live streaming will be available on Tennis TV, but at the cost of a subscription. Jannik Sinner Meets ‘Tennis Fan’ Pope Leo XIV on Italian Open 2025 Off-Day, World No 1 Star Gifts Bishop of Rome a Racquet (Watch Video).

