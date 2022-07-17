Career grand slam champion Maria Sharapova is an elated mom. The former tennis star from Russia, who has recently given birth to her first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes continues to be in a celebration mood. She wished her fiance and father of her baby on his birthday. The 35-year-old shared an adorable photo of him with their newborn baby along with the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Papa.’ 43-year-old Alexander Gilkes is a British businessman who has been in a relationship with Maria Sharapova since 2018. The two announced their engagement in 2020.

Sharapova Shares Sweet Post for Alexander!

Maria Sharapova IG Story

Proud Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)