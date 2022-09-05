Australian star Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champions of the US Open Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16 to secure a quarterfinal berth. The Aussie defeated the former world no 1 Medvedev 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Flushing Meadows. The 23rd seed will now face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

Watch the winning moment of Kyrgios:

Were you not entertained?! pic.twitter.com/lrYc5cDyfy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

