The first of the top-10 encounters in the Australian Open 2025 will see Novak Djokovic taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the Men’s singles quarterfinal. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The winner of the match will take on Alexander Zverev, who defeated Tommy Paul earlier today. Ahead of the match against Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic was spotted entering the arena without his coach Andy Murray. Watch the video below. Novak Djokovic Compares Carlos Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal, Says ‘Great to Watch, Not Great to Play Against’.

Novak Djokovic Arrives for Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinal Match against Carlos Alcaraz

