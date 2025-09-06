Serbian Legend Novak Djokovic will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final match on Saturday, September 6. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles semi-final match at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final is expected to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on the Star Sports Channels. The US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on the JioHotstar app and website. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the US Open 2025 Men's Singles Semi Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

