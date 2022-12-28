Novak Djokovic getting detained and then deported ahead of the 2022 Australian Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19 is still fresh among the memories of the fans. Amidst this, he is all set to return to Australia and take part in Australian open 2023. Djokovic was banned from Australia for 3 years till 2025 after losing the legal battle. But after a change in government, Australia has now removed the need for visitors to show proof of vaccination and revoked the ban on Djokovic allowing him visa. He will start his preparations for the 10th Australian Open title at the Adelaide International featuring the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. Ahead of that, he has started training in Adelaide. Rafael Nadal to Play in Sydney Ahead of Australian Open 2023, Shares Training Picture on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic Begins Training for Australian Open 2023 in Adelaide

Ready for the summer of tennis 🌞@DjokerNole has arrived in Adelaide and kicked off his first practice session. pic.twitter.com/IhCdbt32n3 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 28, 2022

