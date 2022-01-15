Novak Djokovic's visa was cancelled once again by the Australian Government. Thus now he has been taken to the detention center ahead of his hearing.

Tweet:

Novak Djokovic has been detained again ahead of further legal proceedings, CNN reports.https://t.co/aXgJRCI3dC

— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)