Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic has entered the final of the Men's Singles category in the Australian Open 2023. The Serbian defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets (7-5, 6-1, 6-2) en route to his tenth final. After a tough first set where both players played equally, Djokovic took control of the match. He then gave no chance to his opponent in the remaining two sets and booked his spot in the final. The 35-year-old superstar will now face 4th-ranked Stefanos Tstsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday, January 29 at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Face Defeat in Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final, Lose to Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani.

Novak Djokovic Enters Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Finals

