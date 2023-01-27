Sania Mirza's last dance at the Australian Open 2023 doesn't end in a fairy tale as she in loses the mixed doubles final alongside partner Rohan Bopanna 6-7 (2-7), 2-6 against Brazilian duo Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani. The Brazilians edged past the Indian duo in a well fought first set and it shifted the momentum with them closing out the second set one sided. Rohan Bopanna had a bad day with his serves and countered by Luisa Stefani's superb net play, it just made things worse for the Indian duo as the match kept slipping out of their hands despite Sania's strong forehand shots yielding points. With this Sania Mirza's glorious grand slam career comes to an end by being the runner-up in the mixed doubles event of the prestigious Australian Open.

Sania Mirza Out of Australian Open 2023

