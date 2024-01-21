Aryna Sabalenka is cruising at the moment! It is not just her performance on the pitch, but the Belarusian seems to have some fine karate skills as well. In a video captured in the corridors, the defending women's singles champion at the Australian Open 2024 placed an object on her head coach Jason Stacy's head and kicked it down effortlessly. Sabalenka, who is a fun-loving character, was seemingly amazed by her effort. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Andrey Rublev Tries to Remove Bug From Court During Third Round Match Against Sebastian Korda in Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)