The world No 1 didn’t play the Miami Open since 2019 due to various reasons. The six-time tournament champion was set for the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami, but unfortunately, the Serbian opted out of the competition giving ‘schedule’ as the deciding factor. In his recent post, Djokovic wrote, ‘At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!’ The 2024 Miami Open will be held from March 20-31, shortly after the conclusion of Indian Wells on Sunday, March 17. The Serbian faced a surprise defeat in the Indian Wells 2024 tournament in a round-of-32 match. ‘Great Company’ Novak Djokovic Meets Rafael Nadal on Flight to USA, Shares Selfie With Spaniard (See Post)

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Miami Open 2024

Hi Miami! Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year. At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 16, 2024

