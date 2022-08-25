Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has announced that he will not play at the upcoming US open 2022. The Serbian star has not given given green light to take part in the Grand Slam by the US government due to Covid-19 vaccination issue. Taking to social media, he announced that he will not feature in the last major tennis tournament of the year.

Check Novak Djokovic's Tweet about US Open 2022:

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

