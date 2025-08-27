After earning a hard-fought win in the first round, Novak Djokovic will face Zachary Svajda in his men's singles second-round US Open 2025 match on Wednesday, August 27. The Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Alexander Zverev Advances to Men's Singles Second Round of US Open 2025; German Tennis Star Earns 6-2,7-6,6-4 Win Over Alejandro Tabilo.

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

Round 1 ✅ Round 2 ⏳ Started off his @usopen campaign in style, will @DjokerNole win his 25th Grand Slam? 🤔 #USOpen2025 👉 Djokovic 🆚 Svajda | WED, 27th AUG, 9 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/oslhtyJf1I — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2025

