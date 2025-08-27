Looking to win his first Grand Slam, Alexander Zverev took on Alejandro Tabilo in his first round men's singles US Open 2025 match in New York, where the third seed had to work around his opponent to advance to the second round. Zverev gained an easy first set 6-2, but Tabilo made a comeback in the second, where the German tennis star had to prevail in a tie-break. The third set was comparatively easier for Zverev as he took the set 6-4 and won the match. In the second round of the men's singles competition in the US Open 2025, Zverev will take on Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley. Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Ajla Tomljanovic in Hard-Fought Three-Set Victory To Reach US Open 2025 Women's Singles Second Round.

Alexander Zverev Advances To Second Round

Alexander Zverev navigates his Round 1 challenge! pic.twitter.com/814LeDuzE1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025

