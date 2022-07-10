Novak Djokovic continues his sensational run at Wimbledon as he defeated Nick Kyrgios to win the 2022 title and his fourth consecutive and seventh overall championship at the All England Club. With this win, the Serb has now won 21 career Grand Slams and is one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22.

