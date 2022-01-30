Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of Australian Open 2022 men's singles. With this win, Nadal becomes the first player to win 21 Grand Slam titles. The final lasted over five hours and Nadal emerged victorious despite being two sets down. This is Nadal's second Australian Open title.

