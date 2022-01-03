World No.6 Rafael Nadal is back into business as the 35-year-old tennis player has begun practicing ahead of the Australian Open 2022. The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to get underway on January 17, Monday. Meanwhile, Nadal was spotted practicing at the Melbourne Park with one of his top opponents, Andy Murray. He shared picture from the practice session and captioned it, "Great practice today with an old friend." Rafael Nadal Arrives in Melbourne Ahead of Australian Open 2022.

Check Out Rafael Nadal's Pic from Practice Session With Andy Murray:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

