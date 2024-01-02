22-Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal is one of the most decorated players in the Men’s tennis world. Sadly he incurred an injury in the Australian Open 2023, which left him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. But after a successful hip surgery, the Spaniard is taking on the hard court again. While Nadal is all set to face 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem in his first singles match at the Brisbane International Open, he received a grand welcome from the crowd, with cheers and Spanish national flags waving in the air. Nadal is set to feature in upcoming Australian Open 2024. Novak Djokovic Speaks Chinese Fluently During United Cup 2024 Press Conference, Leaves Teammate and Reporters Shocked With His Mandarin (Watch Video).

Rafael Nadal Receives Grand Welcome At Brisbane International 2024 (Watch Video)

