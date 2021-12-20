Rafael Nadal announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 during a PCR Test after returning to Spain following his participation in the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Tanto en Kuwait como en Abu Dhabi pasamos controles cada dos días y todos resultaron negativos, el último siendo el viernes y teniendo los resultados en sábado. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

