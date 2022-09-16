Tennis legend Roger Federer has called time on his illustrious career as he is poised to retire from the sports after Laver Cup 2022. Spanish club Real Madrid want to organise a tennis match between Federer and his long time foe Rafael Nadal in a packed Santiago Bernabeu when the stadium gets fully renovated, according to ESPN. Nadal is an honourary member of the La Liga outfit.

Check the Tweet about this news:

Real Madrid want to host a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu. Imagine those two playing in front of 80,000 fans! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BQBIOACFX5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)