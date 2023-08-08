Roger Federer is one of the greatest Tennis Players to have ever played the game. The mastery he showed on the court was second to none and left the world in awe of his brilliance. Federer has won a staggering tally of 20 Grand Slams, of which eight have come at Wimbledon. As the Swiss Tennis great turns 42 on August 8, 2023, fans have showered the Tennis maestro with wishes on social media. Roger Federer Sings With Coldplay! Tennis Legend Has ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ While Sharing Stage With British Band During Concert in Zurich (See Pics and Videos)

Happy Birthday to the Greatest of All Time !

Happy Birthday 42 to the Greatest of All Time, Roger Federer!!#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/h3s5r9FBls — GP JD (@JD_F1_) August 7, 2023

Happy 42nd Birthday Roger Federer!

Happy 42nd birthday Roger Federer 🥳🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/0Ab9hrX20q — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) August 7, 2023

The Man The Myth The Legend!

The Man The Myth The Legend Happy 42th birthday to the Greatest of All Time @rogerfederer !#happybirthdayfederer pic.twitter.com/FmOY1jsIZ7 — Allez Roger (@AllezRoger23) August 7, 2023

Happy Birthday GOAT!

Happy birthday @rogerfederer ! Your grace & touch on court was a joy to watch. ❤️ Roger Federer will forever be a GOAT 🎾 pic.twitter.com/PzhskKJ0T9 — M (@anngrypakiistan) August 8, 2023

Happy 42nd Birthday to the King of Tennis!

Happy 42nd birthday to the King of Tennis.Happy Birthday Roger Federer on your 42nd Birthday The greatest of all times . Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 King 🤴 👑 🦁l He is Roger Forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xut60k6qom — Veronica RF. (@VeronicaHoungan) August 7, 2023

Happy Birthday Maestro !

Sports is all about winning or so we believe. But, once in a blue moon, an athlete comes along who challenges and sets that notion to fire. Federer was that athlete. He created a new aesthetic which elevated Tennis and our viewing experience. Happy Birthday Maestro Forever RF pic.twitter.com/Mxu2HxU6ly — TheTreeOfLife (@RedRiverCries) August 7, 2023

