Roger Federer is one of the greatest Tennis Players to have ever played the game. The mastery he showed on the court was second to none and left the world in awe of his brilliance. Federer has won a staggering tally of 20 Grand Slams, of which eight have come at Wimbledon. As the Swiss Tennis great turns 42 on August 8, 2023, fans have showered the Tennis maestro with wishes on social media. Roger Federer Sings With Coldplay! Tennis Legend Has ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ While Sharing Stage With British Band During Concert in Zurich (See Pics and Videos)

Happy Birthday to the Greatest of All Time !

Happy 42nd Birthday Roger Federer!

The Man The Myth The Legend!

Happy Birthday GOAT!

Happy 42nd Birthday to the King of Tennis!

Happy Birthday Maestro !

