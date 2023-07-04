Roger Federer is a man of many talents and it was on show when he took to the stage to sing alongside Coldplay! The tennis great shared the platform with the British rock band during their concert in Zurich and boy, did the crowd love it! Federer himself enjoyed the experience as he took to social media to share some priceless moments of the show, captioning them, "Adventure of a Lifetime." Roger Federer and Princess of Wales Join Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls For An Exciting Day Out at The Championships (View Pics).

Roger Federer's Post on Singing With Coldplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

Roger Federer Sings With Coldplay

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)