Rohan Bopanna made history by becoming the oldest player to win the ATP Masters 1000, at 43 years of age. The Indian veteran teamed up with Australia's Matthew Ebden to defeat Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupskito 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 and win the men's doubles title at Indian Wells Masters 2023. With this achievement, Bopanna broke the previous record held by Canada's Daniel Nestor, who had won the Cincinnati Masters in 2015 at age 42. Novak Djokovic To Miss Miami Open 2023 Due to Vaccination Status.

Rohan Bopanna Makes History

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)