Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have won the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title at the Rod Laver Arena on January 27. The Indo-Australian pair beat the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 to achieve the feat. Bopanna with this result, became the oldest ever Grand Slam champion in the history of tennis. It was also Bopanna's first men's doubles Grand Slam title. Truly age is not a number for Bopanna!

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Win Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles Title

The oldest Grand Slam champion in the history of #Tennis ⭐️🇮🇳 Rohan Bopanna & Mark Ebden create history at Rod Laver Arena, as the former also lifts his maiden Grand Slam 🎾#AusOpen #AO2024 #GreatnessStartsHere #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ImwLlnWAdd — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)