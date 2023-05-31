Saketh Myneni & Yuki Bhambri will be kicking off their French Open 2023 campaign on Wednesday, May 31. Saketh Myneni & Yuki Bhambri will face Arthur Rinderknech & Enzo Couacaud in the first round at Roland Garros for a double’s match. The match has a probable starting time of 5 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Saketh Myneni & Yuki Bhambri vs Arthur Rinderknech & Enzo Couacaud, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Saketh Myneni & Yuki Bhambri vs Arthur Rinderknech & Enzo Couacaud, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online

Some 🏆-favourites return to #RolandGarros action for Round 2 🔥 Which of these ⭐s will secure safe passage to the next round today? 🤔 Watch the #ToughestSlam, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/7tRryMDt8v — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 31, 2023

