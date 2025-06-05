Lois Boisson would look to continue her dream run at the French Open 2025 when she takes on Coco Gauff in a women's singles semi-final match on Thursday, June 5. The Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff match is set to be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier and it is slated to start at 7:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the French Open 2025 and fans can watch the Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. There isn't one but two online viewing options as fans can watch the Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. But a subscription and match pass would be required respectively. French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Faces 361st-Ranked Lois Boisson in Roland Garros' Semi-Finals After Frenchwoman's Win Over Mirra Andreeva; Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner Victorious.

Lois Boisson vs Coco Gauff

