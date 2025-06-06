Jannik Sinner is set to have a blockbuster showdown against Novak Djokovic when the two meet in a men's singles semi-final in the French Open 2025 on Friday, June 6. The Court Philippe-Chatrier will host the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic clash and it starts approximately at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of French Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. Fans might also be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch French Open 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website after purchasing a subscription. Fans can also watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic live streaming on the FanCode app and website but for that, they would need either a match pass or a tour pass. French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-Match Winning Streak, Enters Roland Garros Final for the First Time.

