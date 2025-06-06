Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Men’s Singles Semi-Final Roland Garros Tennis Match?

Carlos Alcaraz is set to go up against Lorenzo Musetti in what promises to be a cracker of a men's singles semi-final in the French Open 2025 on Friday, June 6. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz semi-final match will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier and it is set to start at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the official broadcast partner for the French Open 2025 is Sony Sports Network and fans can watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. Fans also have multiple online viewing options as they can watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on SonyLIV as well as on the FanCode app and website. But in both cases, a subscription/match pass/tour pass would be needed. French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-Match Winning Streak, Enters Roland Garros Final for the First Time.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)