Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Anna Danilina crashed out of Australian Open 2023 Women's Doubles competition following 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 second round defeat to Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina. This is Sania's last Grand Slam and she is still in the fray in the mixed doubles competition along with Rohan Bopanna.

Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina Out of Aus Open 2023 Women's Doubles

End of Grand Slam tennis in women's doubles for former World No.1 Sania Mirza. The Indian & her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina, 8th seeds, go down 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Ukrainian-Belgian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in 2nd round.#AusOpen — Nihit (@nihitsachdeva28) January 22, 2023

