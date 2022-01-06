Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok have advanced to the semifinals of the Adelaide International with a 6-0 1-6 10-5 win over Heather Watson and Shelby Rogers. They would now face the pair of Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinal.

