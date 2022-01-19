Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza said that she intends to retire after the 2022 season, following a first-round defeat at the Australian Open in women's doubles on Wednesday, January 19. Mirza, partnering Nadiia Kichenok, lost 4-6, 6-7(5) to the Slovenian duo of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

'I've decided this will be my last season. I'm taking it weeky by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want too." @MirzaSania #AusOpen — Prajwal Hegde (@prajhegde) January 19, 2022

@MirzaSania 'Still feel I can play well, go deep into tournaments and all that. But beyond this season I don’t see my by body do it either. It’s beat.' — Prajwal Hegde (@prajhegde) January 19, 2022

