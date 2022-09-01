Sorana Cristea would be facing Belinda Bencic in a second-round match in women's singles competition in the US Open 2022 on Friday, September 2. The match would be played at Court 11 and is slated to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would be providing live telecast of the match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the fixture on the SonyLIV app and website.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)