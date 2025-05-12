Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils engaged in a heated exchange after their round of 32 match at the Italian Open 2025 on Sunday, May 11. Arthur Fils outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a fascinating contest to advance to the round of 16 of the competition but it was what happened after the game that attracted the spotlight. The two players had a customary handshake after Arthur Fils won the contest 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 and it was here that the argument broke out. The situation got a bit tense as the two players continued to exchange words and the chair umpire subsequently had to intervene to calm things down. The argument stemmed from a shot by Stefanos Tsitsipas that hit Arthur Fils on his body during the match. Jannik Sinner Returns From Doping Ban to Great Fanfare at Italian Open 2025 (Watch Video).

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Arthur Fils Engage in Heated Argument

"He went for my body. It's part of the game. Nothing wrong with it" 🗣️ Here's what happened between Arthur Fils and Stefanos Tsitsipas as they battled in Rome...#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/OOvsAwD7mW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 11, 2025

