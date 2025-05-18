Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini are clashing against Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in a blockbuster WTA Italian Open 2025 women's doubles final match on Sunday, May 18. The Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini vs Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova Italian Open 2025 tennis match will be played at Centre Court in Rome, Italy, and start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for the Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini vs Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova Italian Open 2025 match. But there's an online viewing option, though, as they can watch Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini vs Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova Women’s Singles Final Tennis live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open 2025 Women's Singles Title; Defeats Coco Gauff By Straight Sets to Become First Italian Female in Forty Years to Clinch Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini vs Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)