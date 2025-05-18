The Italian Open 2025 is going to witness the most captivating encounter. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the much-awaited grand finale on Sunday, May 18. The ultimate showdown match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be held at the Campo Centrale, Rome. The Italian Open 2025 men's singles final will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Italian Open 2025 final match. But there's an online viewing option, though, as they can watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz men’s Singles Final Tennis live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open 2025 Women's Singles Title; Defeats Coco Gauff By Straight Sets to Become First Italian Female in Forty Years to Clinch Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Italian Open 2025 Men's Single Final

All roads lead to Rome 🏛️ Sinner vs Alcaraz, Act XI — the first in a Masters 1000 final.#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/fNXmr8yp77 — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 18, 2025

